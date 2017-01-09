Health Ministry to establish SOP for clinics providing circumcision service

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya said the ministry would also supervise the equipment used at the clinics to ensure they did not give any side effects. — Picture by K.E.OoiBALIK PULAU, Jan 9 — The Health Ministry will establish a standard operating procedure (SOP) for government and private clinics providing circumcision service to prevent untoward incidents.

Deputy Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya said the ministry would also supervise the equipment used at the clinics to ensure they did not give any side effects.

“Some private clinics use electric tools to cut the skin. A slip can cut the penis itself. The penis is blackened and scorched when the victim is taken to hospital. Definitely, cannot do anything then.

“Takes time to reconstruct, to redo...needs two to three operations. So, cannot blame the government because the circumcision was done at a private clinic,” he told a press conference, here, today.

He was commenting on an incident where a boy’s penis was severed during a circumcision that went awry recently. Earlier, Dr Hilmi visited Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Yu Chye Kuala Sungai Pinang and held a meeting with the residents of Kuala Sungai Pinang, here.

Dr Hilmi, who is also Balik Pulau Member of Parliament, said the family of the victim could sue the doctor for negligence.

On another development, he said the medicine supply for flood victims in Kelantan and Terengganu was adequate and the ministry also provided mobile clinics.

He said the floods this year did not adversely affect the existing clinics compared to the big flood in 2014.

“With regard to health, everything is under control and we will ensure the surroundings are always clean. Also, not many infectious diseases, only diarrhoea and hepatitis cases. This time, also no leptospirosis cases compared to during the 2014 flood,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Hilmi also announced an allocation of RM200,000 for works to repair SJKC Yu Chye and RM100,000 to repair four roads in the Kuala Sungai Pinang area. — Bernama