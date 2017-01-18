Health Ministry: Mandarin oranges do not contain sulphur dioxide

Sulphur dioxide is not hazardous to humans when used at permissible levels but it can cause breathlessness in people sensitive to the gas when inhaled or swallowed. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The Health Ministry has confirmed that mandarin oranges sold in the country do not contain sulphur dioxide.

Health director-general, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the confirmation was based on inspections conducted by the ministry from 2015 to 2016.

KKM will however continue monitoring mandarin oranges sold in the market to ensure they are safe for consumption.

According to Noor Hisham, Food Regulations 1985 under the Food Act 1983 allows the use of sulphur dioxide as a preservative in certain food including fresh fruits such as mandarin oranges at a rate not exceeding 30mg/kg.

"Sulphur dioxide has been analysed and confirmed safe for use in food at a certain rate by the Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA).

"Sulphur dioxide is not hazardous to humans when used at permissible levels but it can cause breathlessness in people sensitive to the gas when inhaled or swallowed," he said in statement here today.

He said under sub-regulation 20(6) of Food Regulations 1985, each container of food including mandarin oranges which has been treated with sulphur dioxide not exceeding 10mg/kg, must be labelled with the statement "contains sulphur dioxide".

Anyone who fails to comply with the regulation can be fined not exceeding RM5,000 or face a jail term of not exceeding two (2) years.

Under sub-regulation 11(1)(j) of the Food Regulations 1985 for imported food including mandarin oranges, the name and address of the packer and importer including the name of the country from which the food originates must be stated on the label.

In this regard, those found making false labellings could be imprisoned for a period not more than three (3) years or a fine or both as provided under Section 16 of the Food Act 1983. — Bernama