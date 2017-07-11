Health Ministry leaves it to police to announce tahfiz student’s autopsy report

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said the post mortem report on the death of Al-Jauhar tahfiz student Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Ghaddafi had been forwarded to the police. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, July 11 — The Health Ministry has forwarded the post mortem report on the death of Al-Jauhar tahfiz student Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Ghaddafi to the police last week and will leave it to the force to inform the cause of death of the boy to the family.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said this was because the case was still being investigated.

“This is not a normal case. This is a police case. All details will be collected as evidence in police investigation. That is why we forwarded the post mortem report to the police and it is now up to them to issue a statement if they think it will not interfere with their investigation.

“In normal case, the ministry will inform the family on the cause of death,” he told reporters when met at the ministry’s Aidilfitri do here today.

Dr Subramaniam said this in response to the boy’s father’s statement claiming that the family was not informed by the ministry about the cause of death and that they had learnt about it from a reporter.

Yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced that the death of the 11-year-old tahfiz student was due to leptospirosis and not from trauma or injury.

He also said that the post mortem results revealed that the boy’s death was further complicated by skin necrosis (purpura fulminans) and micro blood coagulation (microthrombi) throughout the bloodstream, which caused the change of skin colour and organ failure.

Mohamad Thaqif Amin died at the Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor on April 26 before a scheduled surgery to amputate his right forearm which had bacterial infection, after the boy was believed to have been abused by the assistant warden at his school’s hostel.

Prior to that, both his legs were amputated due to same infection.

On the cases of rabies, Dr Subramaniam said the ministry was still awaiting results of the blood test involving the suspected fourth victim of rabies in Serian, Sarawak.

“It is not a new case. The victim was bitten by a dog about three month ago but the symptoms became visible only recently as the incubation process was quite long for rabies. It is probably the same cohort,” he said.

On July 4, two siblings Jackson Mazlan, 4, and his sister, Monica, 6, from Kampung Paon, Sungai Rumi, Serian, died at the Sarawak General Hospital after being diagnosed to be brain dead and the parents agreed for the life support to be withdrawn.

The third victim, a seven-year-old girl, was still ventilated and categoried as critically ill. — Bernama