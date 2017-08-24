Health Ministry: Govt still bears medical cost of civil servants and retirees at IJN

Health Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min said the government was committed in providing the best health service for the people and had spent RM435.65 million to bear the cost of treatment of its dependents at IJN last year. — AFP picPUTRAJAYA, Aug 24 — The government still bear the medical cost of its employees and their dependents , federal retirees and the less affordable patients seeking treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN), said Health Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min.

However, he said, they would have to meet certain stipulated conditions to be able to enjoy the facility.

One of conditions, he said, was that they would have to get reference letter from specialists at any government hospitals or clinics only.

“The government still bear the medical cost of federal government officers and their dependents (comprising spouse, children below the age of 18 and 21 for those still studying, and parents), retirees and less affordable patients seeking treatment at IJN,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said this in response to information made viralled on the social media that the federal government no longer bear the medical expenses of civil servants seeking treatment at IJN.

The government, he said, was committed in providing the best health service for the people and had spent RM435.65 million to bear the cost of treatment of its dependents at IJN last year. — Bernama