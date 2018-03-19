Health Ministry: Doula service under review

For the time being, the health minister said the doula can continue accompanying expecting mothers during childbirth. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The Health Ministry is in the midst of reviewing whether the service of a “doula” (non-medical assistant during childbirth) should be stopped or continue to be allowed in the country.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said the service of a “doula” was initially introduced to coach and give advice to expecting mothers during childbirth, but when their advice could pose a risk or a danger to both the mother and the baby, it was clear that a line must be drawn.

“We are looking into this... whether there is a need of a 100 per cent ban on their activities,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address for his ministry at the Dewan Rakyat today.

For the time being, the minister said doulas can continue accompanying expecting mothers during childbirth as long as the service did not contravene the ministry’s policy to ensure safe birth. — Bernama