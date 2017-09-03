Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Health Ministry accepts Singapore news portal’s apology over inaccurate report

Sunday September 3, 2017
07:25 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said the Health Ministry accepted theindependent.sg's apology with an open heart. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengDatuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said the Health Ministry accepted theindependent.sg's apology with an open heart. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengIPOH, Sept 3 — The Health Ministry today accepted the apology offered by theindependent.sg, or TISG in relation to the inaccurate report on the death of a Singaporean citizen in a Malaysian hospital recently.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said the ministry accepted the apology with an open heart.

“Today, the portal offered its apology for what they wrote and since they have apologised, then we are okay.

“Besides, the report has also been removed from the portal,” he told reporters after attending the Perak MIC Convention here today.

The TISG, through a notice on its website, said that it unreservedly apologised to the parties concerned for the anguish and distress the incident had caused.

The notice replaced the original report titled “25-year old Singaporean dies after Malaysian hospital demanded cash payment before treatment” published on August 31. — Bernama

