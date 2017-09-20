Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Health minister: Three remaining tahfiz students in HKL stable

Wednesday September 20, 2017
Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S.Subramaniam said three students receiving treatment after the tahfiz school fire is currently stable. — Bernama picHealth Minister Datuk Seri Dr S.Subramaniam said three students receiving treatment after the tahfiz school fire is currently stable. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Sept 20 — The condition of the three Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Religious Residential Centre students who are still receiving treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital following the fire at the centre last Thursday is stable, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S.Subramaniam.

“We are doing all possible things to treat them to ensure that they can get maximum recovery,” he said on the updates on the students in a media conference at his ministry here today.

The 5.15am fire claimed the lives of 21 students and two teachers after they were trapped in the three-story building. — Bernama

