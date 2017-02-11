Health minister: Three individuals with ‘mystery virus’ contracted leptospirosis

JOHOR BARU, Feb 11 ― Three individuals in Kelantan were confirmed to have contracted leptospirosis as of yesterday, and it was believed to be linked to the recent floods in Tanah Merah, Kelantan.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said the three of them, along with three others had previously been admitted to Tanah Merah Hospital (HTM) due to allegedly suffering a “mystery virus” after attending a family gathering in Kajang, Selangor.

He said the three other individuals, however, were still being treated at HTM, pending tests.

“We're still not sure where they contracted leptospirosis. However, if we look at the time of the early symptoms, there is a possibility it had begun in their hometown in Tanah Merah, before they headed to Kajang.

“Nevertheless, as mentioned earlier, the Department of Health is investigating the matter to determine the exact cause. At the same time, we are also checking the other individuals with similar symptoms to find if they have indeed been infected with the same virus,” he said.

Dr Subramaniam was speaking to reporters after attending the Johor Unity Pongal Festival 2017 at the Mutiara Rini Urban Forest here, today.

Newspapers previously reported that 40 people had been quarantined at HTM on suspicion of contracting a “mystery virus” after a visit to Kajang.

The disease also left one of them aged 59, dead but so far the cause of death was still being investigated as he also had a history of other illnesses.

“Since the floods, there has been an increase in the number of leptospirosis cases, and the victims are from Tanah Merah, where floods had occurred.

“Maybe it's related, but we still need verification from the Department of Health which is conducting tests, and it will take up to a week or two.

In addition, he said the tests carried out included urine tests, blood tests and taking samples from the suspected areas.

According to Dr Subramaniam, floods usually resulted in the occurrence of various diseases, one of them being leptospirosis due to dirty surroundings.

He said floods could also cause “melioidosis” ― a contagious disease caused by bacteria found in soil brought by the flood, and when dry, would infect the human upper respiratory tract.

In another matter, Dr Subramaniam advised people not to worry about the case of Influenza A virus (H1N1) reportedly contracted by two students of SK Tengkera 2, Melaka Tengah, Melaka, yesterday.

“On the whole, we (ministry) have the ability to detect the disease and provide treatment accordingly. What's more important, we have to practice good hygiene, such as hand washing, eating clean food, and so on,” he said.

On the investigations of the independent committee established to identify the source of the fire at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here which killed six people last October, Dr Subramaniam said it was still not ready, and expected to take another month.

“However, we have received a report from the Fire and Rescue Department and from the report, the fire had started from the light capacitor in the ward.

“As the capacitor reached a temperature which was too high, it burned, eventually reaching other flammable objects and spread,” he said. ― Bernama