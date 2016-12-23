Health minister says malaria outbreak in Perak under control

Subramaniam said the malaria outbreak in the Pos Kemar Orang Asli Settlement was under control and those who tested positive did not suffer from the disease. ― File picSEGAMAT, Dec 23 ― The 137 Orang Asli villagers in Hulu Perak who tested positive for the malaria parasite in a Mass Blood Survey will undergo a two-week treatment to have the parasites in their blood killed, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam.

“Once the parasites are killed, malaria will be contained and cannot spread,” he said to reporters here.

Dr Subramaniam said the malaria outbreak in the Pos Kemar Orang Asli Settlement was under control and those who tested positive did not suffer from the disease.

The Mass Blood Survey was conducted at random on 4,500 residents of 12 villages in the settlement.

“We found the malaria parasite in the blood (of 137 villagers) but all of them are healthy,” he said after presenting aid to 46 people under the 1Azam programme of the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry for the Segamat parliamentary constituency. ― Bernama