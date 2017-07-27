Health minister: Govt looking into no jab, no school policy

Datuk Seri S. Subramaniam said the proposal to allow only vaccinated children to be enrolled at kindergartens was not a discrimination against children who were not vaccinated, but a protective measure for other children in kindergartens. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The government is studying a proposal to allow only vaccinated children to be enrolled at kindergartens, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam.

He told the Dewan Rakyat sitting, the proposal was not a discrimination against children who were not vaccinated but a protective measure for other children in kindergartens.

“It is at the research stage. The decision will be made in line with the acceptance of Malaysians,” he said when replying to a supplementary question by Dr Izani Husin (PAS-Pengkalan Chepa) on whether the government wanted to take more stern action on parents who refused to provide immunisation for their children.

He said the approach was also practised in Australia with kindergartens requiring only vaccinated children to be enrolled.

Dr Subramaniam said the ministry had also cooperated with other agencies to provide accurate information on the importance of vaccine injection.

“Among measures being implemented are the setting up of an immunisation advocacy group, organising forums with the cooperation of the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) and providing information on the MyHealth portal website for the reference of the community,” he added. — Bernama