Health DG refutes rabies vaccine shortage in Sarawak

Saturday July 22, 2017
05:10 PM GMT+8

Health director-general, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. — Reuters picHealth director-general, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 22 ― Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah rejected today a claim that the rabies vaccine was unavailable in Sarawak during a recent outbreak there that claimed four lives.

He insisted that the ministry always ensures there is a minimum stock available in every state as a precaution, national daily New Straits Times reported on its website.

“In Sarawak, the state General Hospital stores the vaccines as a preparation should there be a rabies infection.

“Sarawak has been a rabies-free state until the first case on June 20, 2017,” Dr Noor Hisham was quoted saying in a statement.

He added that the Health Ministry will add 4,517 vials of vaccine to the existing stock to treat the 1,640 dog bite cases recorded to date.

He said that the stock could be sent to other states if there was an urgency for it.

Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian had demanded yesterday Putrajaya explain the lack of rabies vaccines in the state after an outbreak in Serian and promised to raise the matter in Parliament if the answer was dissatisfactory.

