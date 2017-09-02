Health DG praises under-fire Johor hospital as one of ‘finest’ in Malaysia

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the hospital consistently provided professional treatment and trained countless generations of healthcare professionals since its establishment in 1882. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — The Hospital Sultanah Amanah (HSA) in Johor Baru is one of Malaysia’s best healthcare facilities, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today amid online criticism after the death of a Singaporean patient.

He said the hospital consistently provided professional treatment and trained countless generations of healthcare professionals since its establishment in 1882.

“While it has its own ups and downs, undoubtedly this is one of our finest hospital in the country,” he said in a statement late this evening.

He also commended the hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) staff for their excellent responsiveness to urgent medical cases despite their heavy caseloads, pointing to high scores on his ministry’s performance index.

“For instance, 97.6 per cent of ambulance preparedness and dispatch for primary response were achieved within less than five minutes, and 67 per cent of Priority I ambulance calls (critical emergency case) were responded within less than 15 minutes,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham stated that the hospital had received 6,215 priority 1 ambulance calls in the first half of this year alone.

HSA has been under attack from across the Causeway after Singapore newssites ran unsubstantiated reports alleging the hospital of delayed ambulance response and poor English communication skills that resulted in the death of Singaporean Justinian Tan, 25.

Dr Noor Hisham also denied allegations of language barriers at HSA.

“Just like any of our hospitals, HSA too are multilingual. Depending on who is on duty, the ED HSA has staff that can converse in Bahasa Melayu (all kind of dialects), English, Mandarin, Tamil, and so on,” he said.

Tan and another Singaporean, 24-year-old Brandon Yeo, had been hit by a car in Johor Baru after supper on August 25.

Tan was taken to HSA with severe brain injuries while Yeo suffered a broken leg.

According to the Singapore reports citing friends who were with Tan and Yeo that night, the hospital ambulance had arrived 30 minutes after a call was made despite being only 9km away and HSA emergency response personnel had demanded deposit before treating both men.

Malaysia’s Health Ministry has debunked the allegations by citing from the medical record logs, showing the ambulance left the hospital two minutes after the call for help was made, arrived at the scene within 11 minutes, and departed with the patient in five minutes.

Health Minister Datuk Seri S. Subramaniam has also said he will be writing to Singapore to express its dissatisfaction with the publication of baseless allegations that have hurt Malaysia’s healthcare image and that of its healthcare professionals.