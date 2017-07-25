Data from Health Data Warehouse vital in drafting policies, Health Minister says

Subramaniam said the process of collecting holistic data was important as analysis from it could provide strong evidence in drafting solutions to a problem and at the same time to understand the current state of the country’s public health. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Data compiled from various public and private healthcare facilities nationwide under the Malaysian Health Data Warehouse (MyHDW) will serve as a vital input in drafting policies, especially in relation to health care system in the country, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam.

Dr Subramaniam pointed out that data collection had also been adopted in other industries and it had proven that adapting data analytics not only brought financial returns but it could also help improve the patients’ quality of life.

“Experience can also be shared within public and private hospitals relating to cost efficiency, hospitals can follow the success story of others in order to save cost and reduce wastage on unnecessary medical expenses.

“These data can also help improve and counter our weaknesses, we can redesign non effective policy with a better one,” he said in his opening speech at the International Healthcare Conference and Exhibition 2017 organised by the Association of Private Hospitals of Malaysia (APHM) here today.

Launched on April 19 this year, MyHDW is a central database which connects the public and private hospitals as well as clinics to share a variety of information and knowledge including a patient’s medical record in a secured system.

The trusted source of comprehensive healthcare system which was developed by the Health Ministry and Malaysian Institute of Microelectronic Systems in 2015, would share analysis, data and research with healthcare facilities, together with the Higher Education Ministry (University Hospitals) and Defence Ministry (Military Hospital).

Meanwhile, APHM president Datuk Dr Jacob Thomas said the involvement of private hospitals in MyHDW was important as there was a significant number of patients going or preferring private medical facilities especially those in the urban area.

“To understand what is happening to healthcare in the country you need to look at the illnesses that have been treated in the private sector too, from this data the government will know if there is a need to make adjustments.

“At the moment we already provide data to the Ministry of Health every month, but from our understanding they wanted more information and APHM will certainly provide them assistance in this area,” he said. — Bernama