Have Tourism Tax changes been tabled in Parliament? Sabah hoteliers ask

Tourism and Culture minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz had announced that a change in the tourism tax so that it would only be applied to foreign tourists. — Picture by KE OoiKOTA KINABALU, July 27 — While pleased that Putrajaya is now exempting Malaysians from being taxed at hotels and the flat rate for foreigners, Sabah hoteliers want to know if the changes to the controversial tourism tax have been tabled in Parliament.

Sabah Hotel Association president Christopher Chan said that if the government plans to collect the tax at immigration checkpoints, there needs to be amendments made to the current tourism tax Bill which names hotels as the tax collection agents.

“It seems that the original tax structure presented to Parliament has been completely changed from what the Minister is proposing now. If this is the case, an amendment to the Act must be tabled in Parliament to be approved. How else can you enforce this according to the law?” he told Malay Mail Online today when contacted.

Chan said that the current enactment names the Customs Department as the enforcement agent and hoteliers as the tax collecting agents named as “operators”.

Yesterday, federal Tourism and Culture minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz announced in Parliament that the tax would only be applied to foreign tourists, who will be charged a flat rate of RM10 at the hotels they stay at, adding that the Customs Department will handle the fee collection.

Chan, who said that for the implementation to be effective by August 1, it should be immediately collectable at the check-in counter of the airlines at the airport or at immigration checkpoints at the Causeway.

“Whatever it is, if hotels are still identified as the tax collection agent, we insist that the implementation can only happen by the 1st April 2018 to avoid any legal implication that will affect the hotel industry,”

Previously, the association and other accommodation providers in Sabah had called for the tourism tax to be deferred to next year, to allow hotels time to set up their accounting system and comply with their contracts with travel agents abroad.

“We also hope that no further changes be made from time to time which is confusing and difficult to work with for implementation. This is regards to the registration, reporting format and approved IT consultant to design the accounting program requirement,” Chan said.

The tourism tax which was approved in Parliament earlier this year, was initially scheduled to be implemented on July 1.

All hotel guests, regardless whether Malaysians or foreigners, were to be taxed between RM2.50 and RM20 a night, depending on the star-rating of the hotel.

The Sabah and Sarawak governments and hoteliers had disagreed with the Bill, questioning its mechanism and if the funds collected from the two states would go towards promoting their own tourism activities.

The federal government has since dialled down on the tax following feedback from those in the hospitality industry.