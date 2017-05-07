Have national hawker blueprint, says expert

A Myanmar worker grills satay at a stall in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Malaysians must reclaim the small business sector as it is an important safety net and vital economic block, according to economic analyst Prof Hoo Ke Ping.

Commenting on the new regulations by City Hall to rid foreign traders, he said non-Malaysians monopolising the sector would prevent locals from enjoying supplementary income and hamper basic economic activities.

“Being a hawker is the most basic form of entrepreneurship and has been a vital lifeline for Malaysians in times of need with the most recent example being the 1998 Asian financial crisis,” Hoo told Malay Mail.

“Those who had lost other means of income were reduced to peddling goods and food to get by, something that would be near impossible today.”

Hoo said such trading, which seemed “insignificant” to some, was the foundation for medium and large scale businesses and a driving force of the country’s consumer-driven economy.

“It is in fact a lucrative business activity which has not been tapped by Malaysians. Foreigners have instead taken advantage of this,” he said.

“There are millions of hawkers who directly and indirectly support over 500,000 small and medium enterprises which in turn support at least 10,000 listed companies.”

Hoo added the government’s efforts at creating a successful Bumiputera corporate class was a success but there was almost no middle-class businessmen.

“In the past the government had supported Malay hawkers but we have not seen a satisfactory level of development. A large market share has since passed into foreign hands.

“There needs to be a national hawker blueprint, one which will support all hawkers but with a component focused on the creation of a Malay middle-rung businessmen class,” he said.

The new regulations require foreign businesses to have at least RM1 million in capital and more than 50 per cent of the employees must be Malaysians.

Hoo said carefully applied protectionism was vital in securing the well-being of Malaysians, who would have otherwise have access to fewer options and less social mobility.

“The foreigners need to earn a living but not at the expense of Malaysians. There are other work opportunities available to foreigners. This will deter those abusing social and tourist passes,” he said.

“Singapore has made such business activities a citizen-only affair and so have many other nations. It’s simply to stop economic activity that is detrimental to locals.”

He warned that allowing such activities to go on without action would eventually lead to foreign enclaves which could lead to economic and social instability.

“There are numerous examples of this happening overseas, including an African enclave in Guangzhou, China,and a variety of Middle Eastern and North African ones in Europe.

“Allowing such areas to exist and failing to effectively monitor and regulate such trade will encourage an underground economy and illegal activities,” he said.