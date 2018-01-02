Hashim: Mahathir ‘forgot’ mufti gave their views on Hadi’s mandate

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers his speech during Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s first annual general meeting in Shah Alam December 30, 2017. ― Picture by Azneal IshakKANGAR, Jan 2 — PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin said former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had forgotten that the mufti had given their views on the Haji Hadi’s mandate.

He said this in response to Dr Mahathir’s accusation that the mufti did not oppose the mandate, which allegedly resulted in the Memali incident.

On the mandate, Hashim said it was a general narration by Hadi (Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang) that those who did not stand by the Quran and Sunnah, regardless of whether they were PAS or Umno members, were infidels.

Dr Mahathir, when winding up his speech at the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) general assembly in Shah Alam on December 30, said the mufti who did not oppose the mandate could be construed also as infidels.

“I think Tun Mahathir has forgotten that the Fatwa Council and the mufti had pointed out that the mandate was issued in accordance with the Quran and Hadith.

“Why did Mahathir raise the issue of Memali again? He should have known the answer better because he was the prime minister when the tragedy took place,” he told reporters when met after launching the Pauh Utara PAS headquarters near here last night. — Bernama