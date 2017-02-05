Has federalising KL, Labuan solved development woes? Pakatan leaders ask Ku Nan

Pakatan Harapan leaders fired a broadside today at Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor for claiming that federalising Penang would ensure equal development in the state.

Asked not to write off his idea, they instead pointed out that the existing federal territories like the country's capital city and Labuan in east Malaysia still suffer from development problems and high costs of living.

They also accused the Federal Territories minister nicknamed Ku Nan of stoking racial tension by alleging that Malays were being marginalised in Penang, stressing that such claims were untrue.

“Tengku Adnan should be ashamed and look himself in the mirror and ask himself about the fate of the people are living difficult lives in the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Labuan.

“Issues like squatters and low and middle cost housing are still unresolved issues there even though it has become a source of public outcry,” Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub said in a statement.

Salahuddin added that it was ironic that issues of urban poverty is most prevalent in the country's capital where Tengku Adnan is the minister in charge.

DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang pointed out that despite Tengku Adnan's claim that the federal government had invested over RM5 billion since taking over Labuan in 1984, there has been no proof to show that the island has benefited economically from the move.

The Gelang Patah MP said that this was made even more evident with the recent call by former Sabah chief minister Harris Salleh for the federal government to return Labuan to the state immediately.

“Harris said his disappointment stemmed from the fact that the Federal Government had failed in its promise to make Labuan an economically viable island city,” Lim said in a statement.

He added that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission should open an investigation as to what had happened to the RM5 billion which Tengku Adnan said had been spent on Labuan since it became a federal territory since such an investment had yielded no results.

Penang PKR Youth information chief Fahmi Zainol said that Tengku Adnan should focus on providing aid to poor Malay students instead of prioritising efforts to federalise Penang.

“Tengku Adnan should focus on helping Malay students first instead of helping Penang Malays who we have not ascertained are truly marginalised.

“There are many Malay students who quit their studies because of MARA reducing the quota for its scholarships and have stopped opening up loans. Similarly, the Public Service Department have also reduced the quota for scholarship recipients overseas as well as those pursuing their studies locally,” he said in a statement.