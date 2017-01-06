Hard to convince Malaysians on common health fund, says minister

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam said Malaysians are so used to the public health system that even if there is an increase from RM1 to RM2 in charges, there is a hue and cry. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Malaysians must be fully convinced over any national health insurance or fund before Putrajaya can consider implementing such policies, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam said today.

Speaking to reporters after launching a medical imaging Angio-CT hybrid machine at the Selayang Hospital today, he said a similar proposal in 2012 had ended in fierce backlash from the public.

He was responding to a Malay Mail Online report in which doctors called for a single payer, multiple provider system to be managed by his ministry to bridge the gap between private and public hospitals.

“The government did try something similar five years ago with the 1Care system, but it was so badly damaged politically,” he said.

“Malaysians are so used to the public health system that even if there is an increase from RM1 to RM2 in charges, there is a hue and cry,” he added.

“If we want a system where all Malaysians contribute to the health system, we must take it to the people.”

Dr Subramaniam insisted Putrajaya is committed to bridging the gap between public and private health facilities, but in what he called a “painless” manner.

He said currently the government is committed to increasing the facilities on the public health sector.

Earlier, the minister launched the RM 10 million Angio-CT hybrid machine and also the Angiography unit for Selayang Hospital.

He also said that Putrajaya intends to widen the availability of such facilities to more public hospitals provided there is adequate budget available.