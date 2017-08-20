Hamzah says Opposition slandering govt through roadshows out of desperation

Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the opposition is seen as increasingly desperate by organising roadshows across Malaysia to slander the government. — Picture by Saw Siow FengGEORGE TOWN, Aug 20 — The opposition is seen as increasingly desperate by organising roadshows across the country, especially in village areas, to slander the government so as to stoke public hatred towards the Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

Umno Supreme Council member, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the action was inappropriate as some of them were at one time Umno strongmen and part of the government but they seldom went to the ground to meet the people.

“However, now they are often touring the country on the pretext of getting close to the people but actually spreading untrue stories and slandering the party (Umno) and the government,” he said after opening the Jelutong Umno division delegates’ conference in Batu Feringghi, near here, today.

Hamzah said Umno’s seriousness in shouldering its responsibilities for all the people regardless of their political background had made the opposition leaders feel threatened.

Hamzah, who is also Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister, said the opposition’s tactic, however, could not shake the loyalty of Umno members for the party as they knew what were true or otherwise.

“They (opposition) are wrong as attempts to split the (Umno) members will not succeed...this sacred Malay party is solid strong and united to ensure the Malay community’s survival.

“Moreover, the people are aware that such leaders cannot be trusted as previously they were with Umno but because they did not want to follow the leaders, they formed new parties and they like to make U-turns to fulfil their own objectives, and not championing the people’s lot like Umno does,” he said.

Hamzah also called on the young in Penang to use information and communications technology skills to expose the DAP-led state government’s leadership not keeping its promises, as well as its various forms of oppression and abuses against the people.

He cited the case of the illegal factory in Sungai Lembu, Bukit Mertajam where the state government was always trying to twist facts to the point of blaming the federal government for the problem. — Bernama