Hamidah lodges report with MACC over Syed Saddiq’s allegation

Former PPBM vice president Datuk Hamidah Osman has lodged a report with the MACC over an allegation made by the PPBM youth head. — Bernama file picIPOH, Oct 3 —Former vice-president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Datuk Hamidah Osman today lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on the allegation made by PPBM youth head Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman that she was an Umno agent.

Hamidah said although it was not clearly stated, she believed the allegation was about her, and that she had reportedly tried to bribe Syed Saddiq with RM5 million.

She said the allegation by Syed Saddiq was baseless and politically-motivated.

“Although I cannot elaborate upon the advice of the MACC, I hope the investigation is conducted as soon as possible.

“I did not know of the RM5 million but in his statement, Syed Saddiq seemed to accuse me,” she told reporters after lodging the report at the Perak MACC office here.

Yesterday, Syed Saddiq said there was an attempt by someone outside Pakatan Harapan to bribe him with RM5 million to leave PPBM and he was also offered money to start debating schools throughout the country.

Commenting further, Hamidah said the report she lodged with the MACC would enable a transparent investigation to be carried out and for the truth to be uncovered.

“I want to clear my name and at the same time, I want the MACC to uphold the truth,” she said. —Bernama