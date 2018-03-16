Half of GE14 candidates fresh faces, MCA chief says

Liow said most of the candidates were below 50. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA TERENGGANU, March 16 — Fifty per cent of MCA candidates for the 14th General Election will not only be new faces but young as well, according to its president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

The Transport Minister said the names of the candidates shortlisted by the party had been submitted to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak as the chairman of Barisan Nasional and that they were just waiting for the announcement on those picked.

He said most of the candidates were below 50 including from the women’s wing and that the party would be contesting 130 seats – 90 state and 40 parliamentary seats.

"BN is now focusing on youths and their aspirations because we know the future of the nation depends on them. That is why we are engaging more with them, to harness their energy and dynamism so that combined with the experience of the existing leadership it will be the best formula to take the country forward,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending Terengganu MCA’s 69th anniversary celebration here today.

Also present was Terengganu MCA chairman Datuk Toh Chin Yau. — Bernama