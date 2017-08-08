Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Overcast

Malaysia

Half-naked Kedah cop caught in women’s toilet

Tuesday August 8, 2017
02:53 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Sign language orangutan dies at 39The Edit: Sign language orangutan dies at 39

The Edit: Nap cafes dream come true for overworked urbanitesThe Edit: Nap cafes dream come true for overworked urbanites

Without a real challenger, Japan’s sinking Abe easily stays afloatWithout a real challenger, Japan’s sinking Abe easily stays afloat

The Edit: Study rewrites Neanderthal historyThe Edit: Study rewrites Neanderthal history

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The man was reported to be carrying a bag containing his police authority card and a plastic bag which held pieces of a crystalline substance believed to be syabu. — Reuters picThe man was reported to be carrying a bag containing his police authority card and a plastic bag which held pieces of a crystalline substance believed to be syabu. — Reuters picALOR SETAR, Aug 8 — A 32-year-old police inspector found in the women’s toilet, clad only in his underwear, was nabbed at a shopping mall here yesterday.

Online news portal Star Online reported that the male cop was detained after the police had received report of a man causing a scene at a shopping mall, with Kedah police chief Datuk Aris Yusoff confirming the arrest.

The man was reported to be carrying a bag containing his police authority card and a plastic bag which held pieces of a crystalline substance believed to be syabu, weighing in at 0.62 grammes.

The policeman is currently under remand for seven days, with investigations ongoing.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline