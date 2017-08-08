Half-naked Kedah cop caught in women’s toilet

The man was reported to be carrying a bag containing his police authority card and a plastic bag which held pieces of a crystalline substance believed to be syabu. — Reuters picALOR SETAR, Aug 8 — A 32-year-old police inspector found in the women’s toilet, clad only in his underwear, was nabbed at a shopping mall here yesterday.

Online news portal Star Online reported that the male cop was detained after the police had received report of a man causing a scene at a shopping mall, with Kedah police chief Datuk Aris Yusoff confirming the arrest.

The man was reported to be carrying a bag containing his police authority card and a plastic bag which held pieces of a crystalline substance believed to be syabu, weighing in at 0.62 grammes.

The policeman is currently under remand for seven days, with investigations ongoing.