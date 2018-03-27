Haj quota for 2018 remains at 30,200, says deputy minister

Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the subsidy allocation for this year's haj season was estimated at RM400 million, compared to RM300 million last year. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 27 ― The haj quota for Malaysians this year remains the same as last year at 30,200, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the subsidy allocation for this year's haj season was estimated at RM400 million, compared to RM300 million last year.

“The increase (in haj subsidy) is due to the haj cost for each pilgrim, which has increased to RM22,450 from RM19,550 last year.

“However, first time haj pilgrims need only pay RM9,980. The subsidy borne through Lembaga Tabung Haji is RM12,470,” he said in reply to a question from Senator Azizah Harun on haj quota and subsidy allocated for this year.

Asyraf Wajdi said to date, a total of 19 local travel agency companies had been licensed as haj pilgrims operators. ― Bernama