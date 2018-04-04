Haj quota brings cheer to pensioners, says association president

Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mecca August 29, 2017. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, April 4 — Pensioners welcomed the announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who set a Haj quota for them beginning this year.

President of the Malaysian Government Pensioners Association (PPKM) Tan Sri Wan Mahmood Pawan Teh said the quota was good news to the senior citizen group which was now focused on their religious obligations.

“We are very happy to get this Haj quota because there used to be so many problems… pensioners are more concerned about religious obligations, so when they cannot go for the Haj, they become very disappointed,” he told reporters after the 16th Civil Service Premier Gathering here today.

At the event which was attended by about 10,000 civil servants and government pensioners, Najib announced that the government had agreed to fix a Haj quota for pensioners, to be announced after it gets the Haj quota allocated by Saudi Arabia to Malaysia.

Commenting on the announcement by the prime minister for a special grant of RM1 million each to three pensioner associations this year, Wan Mahmood said it could be used to help them stay active so that they would not be confined indoors.

“If they have activities, they will be less sickly and the government will benefit for the reduced hospital bill allocation,” he said.

Meanwhile, President of the 1Malaysia Government Pensioners Club (Kupekmas) Datuk Omar Osman said the members were relieved that the government was concerned about pensioners.

“On average, each month at least 20 pensioners die… if we can give a contribution of RM1,000 each, we need RM20,000, so we are very grateful for the grant announced by the prime minister,” he said.

At the event, Najib announced that the government had agreed to give a special grant of RM1 million each to three pensioner associations, namely the Government Pensioners Association of Malaysia, the Malaysian Government Pensioners Foundation and Kupekmas.

Omar who represented the pensioner group also said they were grateful for the one-off increase of one per cent in pension rate from July 1 to December 31, 2018, as announced by Najib.

“Although it is only one per cent, but we understand that with the current situation, one per cent involves a large amount of money,” he said. — Bernama