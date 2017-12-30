Hair drug testing is more effective, says deputy minister

JOHOR BARU, Dec 30 — The method of using hair samples to detect drug usage among those who want to join the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is more effective than using urine samples.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said hair samples could detect whether an individual had taken drugs over a long period of time.

“If someone takes drugs especially organic drugs, the traces of drugs will stay in the body for months and will not disappear,” he told reporters at Pulai parliamentary constituency People’s Sports Fiesta at the Permai Hospital Sports Complex here. today.

Nur Jazlan said it was important to ensure that individuals who wanted to join the force were not involved in any unlawful activities including drug abuse.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department director Datuk Seri Abdul Rahim Hanafi yesterday said police were planning to use the method on police force candidates starting next year.

Abdul Rahim said based on a study conducted by the police, it was found 25 per cent of the police personnel were found to be using drugs even before they joined the force.

In another development, Nur Jazlan said Malaysia’s extradition request for a firearms trafficking suspect arrested in Pakistan recently, was to enable him to be investigated and charged here.

On Dec 22, the suspect, who is from Kuching, Sarawak, was arrested with four pistols, eight ammunition magazines and 70 bullets hidden in his luggage and shoes at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi. — Bernama