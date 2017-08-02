Hadi: With Islam, PAS will never die

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang says Islamic politics must not be separated from the religion, while putting the Quran and sunnah as its guidance with an outlook for the afterlife. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 ― Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang reminded PAS members today that the party will not end as long as it is steadfast in its Islamic agenda, comparing it to its “dead or dying” splinter parties.

Citing several Islamic scholars, Hadi said Islamic politics must not be separated from the religion, while putting the Quran and sunnah as its guidance with an outlook for the afterlife.

“Believe it that PAS will not die as long as it is with Islam. But splinter parties that try to exist either have been buried in the grave or are like fishes out of the water,” the Marang MP said in a statement.

“PAS stands together with unconcealed Islam, it remains tough, and it will not possibly be manipulated by political chess players and peddled by snake oil salesmen.”

Hadi reminded party members that PAS had maintained its parliamentary presence over the years, even though it was down to just one seat in 1951. He added that its has also governed a state government that was later toppled.

“Those who are involved in Islamic politics must learn its knowledge, not just the politics of snake oil trading that is merely to sell out the goods, or to just gather as many worldly customers as possible to temporarily retain power.

“Islamic politics also cannot be played like chess in order to achieve a goal, or to a point where any way is allowed and Islam becomes a mere tool,” said Hadi.

Ahead of the 14th general elections, PAS has set its sight on winning 40 Parliament seats and four states alone, without joining the Opposition pact Pakatan Harapan while setting up an informal cooperation with ruling coalition Barisan Nasional.