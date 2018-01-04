Hadi tells ‘old man’ Dr M to repent

Mahathir was reported to have called Abdul Hadi an infidel and traitor for working with Umno ahead of the 14th General Election. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaMARANG, Jan 4 — “He is a very old man. Let him repent on his own,” was the reply from PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang on Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad labelling him as an infidel and traitor.

Abdul Hadi did not deny that the words from the former prime minister were overboard but still forgave the nonagenarian and hoped that he would reflect on his actions and repent.

“Let him think and sit down alone, he has to read many books. But not just medical books, he must also read Islamic books. I rather leave him alone and hope he will repent. Between me and him, I forgive him. (But) between him and Allah, he should repent,” he said.

Dr Mahathir, who is now with the Opposition, was reported to have called Abdul Hadi an infidel and traitor for working with Umno ahead of the 14th General Election after having called Umno a party of infidels before.

On this, Abdul Hadi said that he had written a book about it and did not want to sound like a “broken record”.

On PAS former vice president Datuk Mahfuz Omar quitting the party, he said the Pokok Sena MP had just stuck around but his heart was “elsewhere”.

Abdul Hadi, who is also the MP for Marang and assemblyman for Rhu Rendang, was speaking to reporters after launching PAS’s election machinery for the Pengkalan Berangan state seat near here yesterday. — Bernama