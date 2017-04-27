Last updated -- GMT+8

Hadi sues Sarawak Report editor in London

BY RAM ANAND

Thursday April 27, 2017
02:48 PM GMT+8

The suit is over a Sarawak Report article last year claiming that PAS leaders received funds linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). — Picture by Siow Feng SawThe suit is over a Sarawak Report article last year claiming that PAS leaders received funds linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). — Picture by Siow Feng SawALOR SETAR, April 27 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang filed a defamation lawsuit against Sarawak Report editor Claire Rewcastle-Brown in London last week.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan revealed today that the suit was filed by Hadi in his personal capacity at the High Court of Justice in London on April 21 against Rewcastle-Brown, who is also based there.

The suit is over a Sarawak Report article last year claiming that PAS leaders received funds linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Hadi is seeking an undisclosed amount in damages and an injunction preventing Rewcastle-Brown from repeating the allegations.

The suit was filed by the Carter-Ruck law firm that is representing Hadi, after Rewcastle-Brown failed to respond to a letter of demand sent late last year seeking a retraction and apology.

MORE TO COME

