Hadi sues Sarawak Report editor in London

The suit is over a Sarawak Report article last year claiming that PAS leaders received funds linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). ALOR SETAR, April 27 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang filed a defamation lawsuit against Sarawak Report editor Claire Rewcastle-Brown in London last week.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan revealed today that the suit was filed by Hadi in his personal capacity at the High Court of Justice in London on April 21 against Rewcastle-Brown, who is also based there.

Hadi is seeking an undisclosed amount in damages and an injunction preventing Rewcastle-Brown from repeating the allegations.

The suit was filed by the Carter-Ruck law firm that is representing Hadi, after Rewcastle-Brown failed to respond to a letter of demand sent late last year seeking a retraction and apology.

