Hadi sues Sarawak Report editor in London

ALOR SETAR, April 27 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang filed a defamation lawsuit against Sarawak Report editor Claire Rewcastle-Brown in London last week.
PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan revealed today that the suit was filed by Hadi in his personal capacity at the High Court of Justice in London on April 21 against Rewcastle-Brown, who is also based there.
The suit is over a Sarawak Report article last year claiming that PAS leaders received funds linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
Hadi is seeking an undisclosed amount in damages and an injunction preventing Rewcastle-Brown from repeating the allegations.
The suit was filed by the Carter-Ruck law firm that is representing Hadi, after Rewcastle-Brown failed to respond to a letter of demand sent late last year seeking a retraction and apology.
MORE TO COME