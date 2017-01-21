Hadi says PAS yet to decide on collaboration with PPBM

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang says PAS has yet to decide on collaboration with PPBM.― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, Jan 21 ― PAS has yet to decide on collaborating with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), said PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

He said that contact between the two opposition parties was just on normal matters and nothing to do with cooperation in facing the next general election.

“We are open to discussions with any political party in the country...but do not use PAS as a stepping stone to gain support (in the election,” he told reporters after attending a party event here today.

Abdul Hadi also did not dismiss the possibility of three-cornered fights in the general election.

PPPM is a newly-formed party mostly made up of those who had left Umno or were sacked from the party, which forms the backbone of the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition.

The opposition is currently very fractured with opposition parties DAP, PKR, PAS, PPBM and Parti Amanah Negara( Amanah) yet unable to form a common front to take on the BN in straight fights come the general election, which has to be called by next year. ― Bernama