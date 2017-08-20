Hadi: PAS made DAP, PKR wins possible in GE13

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (right) has claimed that his party’s well-equipped machinery and grassroots support translated to victories for their former Pakatan allies in GE13. — File picture by Saw Siong FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — PAS has claimed that it was instrumental in ensuring wins for DAP and PKR in the last general election.

The Islamist party’s president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said the party’s well-equipped machinery and grassroots support translated to victories for their former allies.

“PAS has grassroots strength that no other party has.

“In the last general elections, many of the machineries were PAS’, that helped candidates from DAP and PKR to win,” he said in an interview with local daily, Berita Harian.

The Marang MP added that the current Opposition bloc with PAS splinter group, Parti Amanah Negara, DAP, PKR and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will not be able to sway Muslim and Malay votes like before.

“I am confident that the coalition formed with PKR, DAP, Amanah and PPBM is a fragile coalition that does not benefit Islam and will not get the core Malay votes,” he said.

Hadi meanwhile also stressed that while PAS may work with Umno on matters of “common good”, they would never work with the party as they had tried before and failed.

PAS broke away from the Pakatan Rakyat coalition after falling out with DAP over various issues including the amendment to the Shariah Act, which Hadi has been pushing.

The Islamist party also severed ties with PKR and went on to form ‘Gagasan Sejahtera’, a coalition together with NGOs and academics which PAS claims is to be the “third wave” of Malaysian politics.