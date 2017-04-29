Hadi: Parties opposing Islam’s growth biggest threat to religious freedom

PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang arrives at the Kompleks PAS Kedah for the party’s 63rd Muktamar conference April 29, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, April 29 — Political parties opposing the growth of Islam in Malaysia are the country’s "biggest threat" to religious freedom, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said today.

"There are parties that are racing each other to become the main hurdle for Islam's growth among Muslims in the country," Hadi said in his speech at the 63rd PAS annual general assembly, which the party calls a muktamar, here.

"Such actions, if continued, will become the biggest threat to the harmony and religious freedom that is enjoyed in Malaysia, where Islam is the religion of the federation," he added.

MORE TO COME