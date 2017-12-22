Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Hadi no show at ‘Save Jerusalem’ rally

BY KAMLES KUMAR AND AZRIL ANNUAR

Friday December 22, 2017
03:31 PM GMT+8

UPDATED:
December 22, 2017
05:06 PM GMT+8

Part of the crowd at the ‘Save Jerusalem’ solidarity rally in Putrajaya December 22, 2017. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonPart of the crowd at the ‘Save Jerusalem’ solidarity rally in Putrajaya December 22, 2017. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 22 — PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang did not attend the Save Jerusalem Solidarity Rally held at the Putra Mosque here.

The International Union of Muslim Scholars’ vice-president was supposed to be one of the rally’s headliners alongside Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and was supposed to deliver a speech at the gathering.

Hadi was instead replaced by his son, PAS Youth Chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi, who delivered the speech on his behalf.

No reason was given from both PAS and the rally organisers on Hadi’s non-appearance.

When asked about his father’s absence, Khalil denied that Hadi was unwell.

“This was not the first rally, after this there will be other rallies and agenda. I believe he will give his commitment to realise them.

“God willing, he will attend future events. I believe there are upcoming events,” he told reporters.

Najib and Hadi had in the last two consecutive years appeared together in two events during the month of December, at a pro-Rohingya rally last year and an event organised by alumni of Egypt’s Al-Azhar University in 2015.

