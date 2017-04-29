Hadi explains why Nanyang’s monkey caricature forgivable but not Sarawak Report

Abdul Hadi (centre) is suing Sarawak Report’s founder and editor Claire Rewcastle-Brown for publishing an article last August alleging PAS leaders to have received monies linked to sovereign investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, April 29 — While PAS can forgive Nanyang Siang Pau, the same sentiment cannot be extended to UK-based website Sarawak Report, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said today.

The Islamist party president noted that the Chinese daily had been quick to apologise for publishing a caricature depicting him and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia as monkeys after the fast-track tabling of his private member’s Bill to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 earlier this month.

“We have forgiven Nanyang Siang Pau, and they have apologised as well. But Sarawak Report, we can't let it go.

“This is about the party's dignity, we have to take action,” he told a news conference after opening the 63rd PAS general assembly here this morning.

The Marang MP is suing Sarawak Report’s founder and editor Claire Rewcastle-Brown for publishing an article last August alleging PAS leaders to have received monies linked to sovereign investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

The suit was filed at the London High Court last week.

PAS is now on a donation drive to cover the legal cost, estimated at over RM200,000. The party managed to collect just over RM20,000 from members during the course of its ongoing general assembly.