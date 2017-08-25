Hadi claims cleared of wrongdoing over ‘Amanat Hadi’

Abdul Hadi said he had no qualms if a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) would like to reinvestigate his statement and that he was more than willing to cooperate. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 ― PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said today that religious authorities have cleared him of wrongdoing over his “Amanat Hadi” speech that had allegedly caused the 1985 Memali tragedy.

In a press conference uploaded on Terengganu Kini Facebook page today, Abdul Hadi said that the investigations, which were conducted by an Islamic religious council and chaired by then Deputy Prime Minister Tun Musa Hitam, had already “cleared him” of any wrong-doings.

“I understand that my speeches (including ‘Amanat Hadi’) have been studied by the relevant authorities, including the Islamic religious council that was chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister of the time, Musa Hitam.

“After their findings, I was not accused of any doing anything wrong in the eyes of the religion or the law,” Abdul Hadi said.

He added that those who played up “Amanat Hadi” (Hadi’s Message) as the cause of the Memali tragedy, which saw 18 killed, were doing it for political gain.

Abdul Hadi also said he had no qualms if a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) would like to reinvestigate his statement and that he was more than willing to cooperate.

He further pointed out that those who quoted “Amanat Hadi” tend to leave out the rest of the speech, which was more than one hour long.

It came to a point where he decided to publish a book, including his speech regarding the tragedy in 2002.

“The book was well received, it had three reprints. And those that read my speech or listened to the cassettes of the speech have approached me and apologised. Not just one or two but many,” said Abdul Hadi.

On November 19, 1985, a 576-srong police force attempted to arrest PAS leader Ibrahim Mahmood @ Ibrahim Libya at his home in Kampung Memali, Baling under the now defunct Internal Security Act (ISA) for creating discord and disharmony.

The attempt in Kedah left 14 villagers and four police officers dead as Ibrahim’s followers decided to take up arms and to defend him.

Prior to the police action, an excerpt of “Amanat Hadi” made in 1981 was distributed among PAS members. In the excerpt, Abdul Hadi called Umno and BN supporters infidels and called for a “jihad” (holy war) against them.