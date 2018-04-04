Habib Jewels founder laid to rest

Datuk Seri Meer Sadik Habib (3rd left), son of Habib Jewels founder Datuk Habib Mohamed Abdul Latif, performs funeral rites along with other family members at the Muslim Cemetery in Jalan Perak George Town April 4, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin GEORGE TOWN, April 4 — Datuk Habib Mohamed Abdul Latif, the founder of Habib Jewels, was laid to rest at the Muslim Cemetery in Perak Road today.

The well-known jeweller was buried in a simple ceremony surrounded by his family, relatives and friends at about 2.30pm.

Habib, who was 92, passed away at the Gleneagles Medical Centre here at about 4.26am today.

His son, Datuk Seri Meer Sadik Habib, said his father was a well-respected figure within the Indian Muslim community of Penang.

“He was also the president of the jewellers’ association and had contributed a lot to the industry and the community,” he said.

He added that Habib was a philanthropist who was very proud of his Malaysian heritage.

“He was a man with unconventional ideas and he started Habib Jewels from zero,” he said.

Habib had always encouraged personal development and treated all of his employees like his own children.

“My father’s former staff are like my siblings and they are all here today,” he said.

Meer Sadik said his father had been his mentor when it came to running the Habib Jewels business all these years.

“Up to a few days ago, I was still talking to him to ask for his blessings and advice on the business,” he said.

Habib was also very proud of being a Penangite, refusing to move to Kuala Lumpur even though the Habib Jewels headquarters are there.

Habib was an advisor to the Penang Muslim League and a former vice president of the association.

Penang Muslim League president Datuk Najmudeen Kader said Habib was an icon in Penang because of his personality and thought processes.

“He contributed to the development of the community and never stopped helping the community,” he said.

Najmudeen said Habib’s death was a great loss to the Indian Muslim community.

“We lost someone great today,” he said.

Habib founded Habib Jewels in a small shophouse along the then-Pitt Street back in 1958.

The business grew from a family business into Habib Corporation Berhad, a public-listed company in 1998.

Habib leaves behind five children, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.