Habib Jewels founder dies aged 92

Habib, 92, had been in a coma since suffering a fall at his family home. — Instagram screenshotKUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Datuk Habib Mohamed, who founded Habib Jewels, died early this morning, according to state news agency Bernama.

Bernama cited unnamed family members who said Habib, 92, had been in a coma since suffering a fall at his family home.

He died without regaining consciousness.

