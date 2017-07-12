H5N1-affected farmers awarded over RM400,000 in compensation

The state Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Biotechnology and Green Technology Committee chairman said the amount was paid out before Hari Raya.

KOTA BARU, July 12 — The Veterinary Services Department (JPV) has paid out RM413,004 in compensation to 1,034 poultry farmers in Kelantan who were affected by the recent bird flu (H5N1) outbreak.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Biotechnology and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said the amount was paid out before the Aidilfitri celebration.

“In addition to the cash compensation, we (state government) have also assisted the farmers by giving out chicks (for them) to breed,” he during the Kelantan Legislative Assembly sitting at the Kota Darul Naim Complex here today.

Che Abdullah said this when replying to a question by Rozi Muhamad (PAS-Tendong) who wanted to know the number of birds culled to eradicate the outbreak, and the measures taken by the state government to help the farmers who incurred losses due to the bird flu virus.

Commenting further, he said a total of 56,953 birds and 17,531 eggs were culled within 24 days after the outbreak was first detected early this year.

“On July 1, Kelantan was declared free of bird flu after no new cases were detected within 90 days since the last disinfection (exercise) on April 1,” Che Abdullah added. — Bernama