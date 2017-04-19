Gurpuri children celebrate Vaisakhi with Bakti

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is mobbed by children from the Gupuri Foundation who had earlier performed Bhangra and Bollywood dance for Bakti representatives. ― Picture by Hari Anggara KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The quaint home of the Gurpuri Foundation in Taman Ulu Klang was adorned with multi-coloured balloons and party decorations as 70 children celebrated Vasakhi yesterday.

Children from the home put up a show with a range of performances that included a classical rendition of P. Ramlee’s Joget Malaysia and cultural dances.

The youngest of the performers, seven-year-old Gobind Singh, said he had looked forward to showing guests the Bhangra moves that he and a few others had learned over the past six weeks.

“It was exciting because it was my first performance for a celebration. I practised for an hour every day after school, for at least a month. I hope the guests liked it,” he said.

The guests of honour were representatives of the Association of Wives of Ministers and Deputy Ministers (Bakti) led by its president, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

Among the other dignitaries present were Bakti’s welfare chairman, Toh Puan Aishah Ong, and the Indian affairs adviser to the tourism and culture minister Datuk Seri Daljit Singh Dalliwal.

Bakti donated RM20,000 to the home and gave away 90 hampers consisting mainly of school equipment.

The foundation’s principal, Sukhdaiv Singh, expressed his appreciation to Rosmah for visiting the home for the past 14 years, especially in conjunction with the Sikh celebration.

“As a welfare institution, we are grateful to Bakti for its support as the donations help pay for the food of the children and, most importantly, their education,” he said in his welcoming address.

Sukhdaiv said the home had produced a number of graduates who had pursued their education in various fields such as accounting, mass communications and early childhood education.

He also took the opportunity to speak on the progress of the community project under way on a 6.8ha site in Bentong, Pahang.

Under Phase 1, the land had been cleared and a three-storey building, which would house a business training centre and vocational centre, was under construction.

“Once Phase 1 is completed, we will start operating the centre. These facilities will help improve the livelihood of single mothers. The vocational centre is dedicated to school dropouts,” he said.

Sukhdaiv said there was no time-frame for the construction as the funds came solely from donations.

Phase 1 costs RM11 million, and the entire project is estimated to cost RM60 million.

He said the foundation was able to save RM131,000 in land conversion following a letter of support from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“We are grateful. The land status has been changed from agricultural land to that of a welfare institution. Without his help, we would have had to fork out more money,” he said.