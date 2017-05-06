Gunman shot in police chase

The gunman who was riding pillion on a motorcycle ridden by his accomplice sustained a gunshot wound in the hand and abdomen while attempting to flee the law in the 1.45am incident. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The police shot and injured a gunman who fired in the direction of three pursuing policemen in Batu 9, Cheras here early yesterday.

The duo were detained by the police before the injured man was warded at a hospital where his condition was described as serious.

Kajang police chief ACP Othman Nanyan said the suspects aged 34 and 39 were remanded for a week to facilitate investigations for attempted murder.

A homemade pistol and four rounds of ammunition were seized from the suspects who had 26 criminal records between them for gang robbery and drug abuse, he said in a statement here.

He said earlier, the gunman and his accomplice were pursued by three policemen from the motorcycle patrol unit at the highway near Taman Connaught when they refused to heed orders to halt for routine checks. — Bernama