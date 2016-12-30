Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Guides rescue five strayed mountain climbers in Rembau

Friday December 30, 2016
02:10 PM GMT+8

SEREMBAN, Dec 30 ― Five people reported to have strayed while climbing Gunung Datuk in Rembau today were brought down safely by mountain guides, just as fire and rescue personnel came to their aid.

None of them was injured, said Rembau Fire and Rescue Station operations officer Mohd Fuad Majid.

He said the seven fire and rescue personnel were unable to obtain any information on the climbers, even their gender and ages, as they had all left before arrival.

Mohd Fuad said the station responded to an emergency call received at 10.30am and the rescue team arrived at the mountain 31 minutes later.

“Upon arrival, our team was informed by the guides that the climbers returned home at about 11am,” he said to Bernama. ― Bernama

