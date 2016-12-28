Guard jailed and fined for stealing chocolate

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — A security guard was sentenced to jail for one day and fined RM1,000 by a Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to stealing 26 pieces of chocolates two days ago.

Magistrate Mahyudin Mohmad Som ordered Mohd Firdaus Abdul Munap, 22, to serve the sentence beginning the date of his arrest on Dec 26 and another month in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

The accused was charged with stealing chocolates worth RM313.69, owned by the Giant Supermarket at Sungei Wang, Jalan Bukit Bintang, at 11.30am on Dec 26.

He was charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine.

Mohd Firdaus was also fined RM300 for failure to show his identity card or any temporary documents at the same place, time and date.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Farah Adilah Noordin sought for an appropriate sentence but the security guard who was not represented appealed for a lighter sentence as he had just started work. — Bernama