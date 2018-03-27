Guan Eng’s graft case proceedings postponed to April 9

Lim Guan Eng (centre) is pictured leaving the Penang High Court in George Town March 27, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, March 27 ― Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng’s graft trial was adjourned to April 9 by the Penang High Court today after hearing testimonies from 14 witnesses.

Justice Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail said she has allowed an application by Lim’s lead counsel, Gobind Singh Deo, to adjourn the trial till the next hearing date.

“Gobind has made an application to clear the trial dates for March 28 to 30 as he had to attend Parliament so I have allowed it,” she told the court.

Today, a total 14 prosecution witnesses testified in the trial; the witnesses are from banks, construction companies, real estate company and land and minerals department to verify documentations presented in the trial.

The trial, which started on Monday, was initially set to be held until Friday.

Lim and businesswoman, Phang Li Koon, are on trial for alleged graft over Lim’s Pinhorn Road house purchase in 2015.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Masri Mohd Daud led the prosecution team, Gobind led Lim’s defence counsels while Datuk V.Sithambaram led Phang’s defence counsels.

Lim was charged with using his position as a public officer, which is the chief minister of Penang, to obtain gratification for himself and his wife, Betty Chew, by approving an application by Magnificent Emblem to convert agricultural land to residential purpose during a state planning committee meeting on July 18, 2014.

He was alleged to have used his position to obtain gratification by purchasing his house from Phang at RM2.8 million, which was below the property’s market value of RM4.27 million on July 28, 2015.

Phang meanwhile was charged under Section 109 of the Penal Code for abetting Lim on July 28 last year in regards to his purchase of the house on Pinhorn Road from her for RM2.8 million which was below the market value or RM4.27 million whereby Lim had allegedly committed an offense under Section 165 of the Penal Code.

To date, a total 25 witnesses have testified in the trial yesterday and today.

The prosecution is expected to call in another 29 witnesses when trial resumes next month.

The case will be heard from April 9 to 12, April 23 to 27, May 7 to 10 and May 21 to 25 this year.