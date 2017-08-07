Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Guan Eng wants Penang International Airport’s size doubled

Monday August 7, 2017
02:28 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: David Hasselhoff stars in retro music video for ‘Guardians’The Edit: David Hasselhoff stars in retro music video for ‘Guardians’

Government withdraws Bill banning unilateral child conversionsGovernment withdraws Bill banning unilateral child conversions

The Edit: Why Kenyan herders are swapping livestock for chilliesThe Edit: Why Kenyan herders are swapping livestock for chillies

The Edit: In ‘Manganiyar Classroom’, it’s music or nothingThe Edit: In ‘Manganiyar Classroom’, it’s music or nothing

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said it is necessary to double the size of the Penang International Airport due to the strong growth rate driven by high tourist numbers. — Picture by KE OoiPenang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said it is necessary to double the size of the Penang International Airport due to the strong growth rate driven by high tourist numbers. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Aug 7 ― Penang has proposed that the size of the Penang International Airport (PIA) be doubled for its capacity to exceed 13 million passengers.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said this was necessary due to the strong growth rate driven by high tourist numbers.

“Even doubling the expansion of the Penang International Airport (PIA) to a capacity of 13 million passengers will not last till 2025 based on the growth rate of 8.71 per cent for the first five months of 2017,” he said in a statement today.

Lim said Putrajaya's proposed increased capacity of 10 million passengers will be exceeded before 2023.

He was referring to the federal government’s written reply to his parliamentary question saying that Putrajaya was still considering an expansion of PIA to a capacity of 10 million passengers to last till 2025.

“PIA has exceeded its present capacity of 6.5 million passengers, with 6.7 million passengers recorded in 2016, four years ahead of the scheduled 2020,” he said.

He pointed out it took PIA seven years to double its passengers load to more than 6.5 million passengers and is expected to exceed seven million passengers by end 2017.

“Why expand PIA from 6.5 million passengers to only 10 million passengers, when you need to do so again in seven years’ time?” he asked.

He said Penang is a favoured tourist destination as a Unesco world heritage site, as a street food destination, and also for medical tourism.

He said Penang has 24,000 hotel rooms with more being built and claimed that failure to expand the airport to cater to the influx of visitors would be a major economic blunder.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline