Guan Eng: Undersea project to ensure Penang pipes flow for next 10 years

The Penang chief minister said the new undersea pipe laying project costing RM125 million was scheduled for completion in December 2020 and open tender for the project would be called in May this year. ― Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, March 19 — The construction of the new undersea dual pipe laying project by the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) aims to ensure that there will be no water rationing in the state for the next 10-year period, said Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said the new undersea pipe laying project costing RM125 million was scheduled for completion in December 2020 and open tender for the project would be called in May this year.

“The undersea dual pipe laying project was developed in three packages. Package 1 involved the installation of 0.9 kilometre of undersea pipe of 1,800 mm in the Macallum area in George Town which had been completed at a cost of about RM9.2 million.

“The package 2A and 2B involved the installation of 0.8 km undersea channel of 1,800 mm in Butterworth. The PBAPP was awaiting approval from the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP), Malaysian Highway Authority and Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad to begin work. The projected cost for Package 2A and 2B was RM1.52 million,” he told reporters after visiting the site for Package 1 of the project, here today.

He said that Package 3 comprised the installation of 3.2km of undersea dual pipes of 1,200 mm from Butterworth to the Macallum area on the island.

Lim said besides avoiding water rationing, the project was also aimed at channelling treated water in a more efficient manner from the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant to the island to meet the demand for water in future, besides replacing the first undersea twin pipes built in 1973.

He said the undersea twin pipes would channel up to 315 million litres of water per day which would benefit 500,000 domestic and commercial consumers located in the Green Lane area up to the Barat Daya district.

“Future similar projects had also helped Penang to achieve the highest water reserve margin in Malaysia in 2016 at 34.1 per cent which enabled Penang to succeed in avoiding water rationing since 2008,” he said. — Bernama