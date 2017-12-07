Guan Eng: Trump’s Jerusalem move against international law

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said that the US move will not help fight against terrorism nor bring peace to the conflict-riddled Middle East. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Dec 7 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng condemned today US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, adding that such a move against international convention may lead to war.

The DAP secretary-general said his Penang state administration and the Pakatan Harapan federal Opposition pact are shocked by Trump’s announcement earlier this morning.

“We feel this is against international laws and this move is condemned by all those who love peace.

“We hope the US will reconsider this shocking decision as it will cause tension and even wars,” Lim said.

He added that the US move will not help fight against terrorism nor bring peace to the conflict-riddled Middle East.

“This will not lead to peace but instead, it will encourage violence,” he said.

The DAP leader also said he hoped Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will convey the Malaysian people’s concerns over Trump’s actions to the US government.

Najib had earlier criticised the US move in his speech at the 71st Umno general assembly in Kuala Lumpur, will is ongoing until Saturday.

The Umno president and prime minister said Muslims worldwide will not accept the US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the Zionist regime of Israel.

Umno and PAS plan to hold a protest demonstration outside the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

Saudi Arabia has already slammed Trump for this move, labelling it as “unjustified and irresponsible”.