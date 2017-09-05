Guan Eng to face legal action for refusal to apologise for ‘illegal arrest’ remark

The MACC said Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng's remark last month related to its enforcer’s detention of Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh was tantamount to defamation. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today it will be taking legal action against Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng for refusing to apologise after accusing it of making an “illegal arrest”.

The commission said Lim’s remark last month related to its enforcer’s detention of Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh was tantamount to defamation.

“As such, MACC will present its decision to Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali for further action based on the law.

“MACC would also like to stress that it respects the freedom to criticise, but will not tolerate those who are found to issue defamatory statements regarding MACC’s ongoing investigations that aim to tarnish its image and reputation,” the commission said in a statement.

It further stressed that it firmly believes in carrying out its investigation impartially and will not be distracted by any affected individual’s position or ideological position.

On August 25, the MACC warned Lim that he had 48 hours to apologise for using the words “illegal arrest” while commenting on Phee’s case in relation to the illegal carbon filter factory in Sungai Lembu, Penang, after which the commission would take legal action.