Guan Eng tight-lipped over legal action by MACC

Yesterday, the MACC said it had decided to take action against Lim and would refer its decision to Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali for further action under the provisions of the law. — Picture by Choo Choy MayGEORGE TOWN, Sept 6 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng has declined comment on the impending legal action by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over his reluctance to make an open apology to the commission.

“At the moment, I have no intention of making any comment,” he told reporters after visiting a sewerage project at Lebuh Relau here today.

On Aug 25, it gave Lim 48 hours to tender an open and unconditional apology or face legal action, following his statement that the detention of Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh by MACC was illegal.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said the state government condemned the tyranny of Myanmar’s security forces against the Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine.

Urging the Myanmar Government to cease the killing of the Rohingya Muslims, he said: ”This is a humanitarian issue, not religion or racial. It should be seen in terms of humanity and the killing or eviction should be stopped.”

The international media has reported that the recent violence by the Myanmar security forces against the Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine was one of the worst in the history of the republic, with nearly 90,000 of them having fled to Bangladesh. — Bernama