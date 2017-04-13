Guan Eng tells Hadi to prove DAP invited foreign meddling

DAP's Lim Guan Eng denied his party had any ties with the US and Singapore. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, April 13 ― DAP's Lim Guan Eng today demanded PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang prove his allegation that DAP asked the United States and other foreign powers to interfere in Malaysia's political affairs.

The DAP secretary-general also denied his party had any ties with the US and Singapore.

“Hadi must show proof and tell us which DAP leader he was talking about. We will take action if it is true,” he said in a press conference at his office today.

Failure to prove his claim would mean Hadi was defaming DAP, Lim said.

He was responding to Hadi's claim that DAP held discussions with the US and other foreign powers to change Malaysian politics.

Hadi also called DAP the “anak butir tahi” (faecal droppings) of Singapore's ruling People's Action Party (PAP).

Lim today accused Hadi of crudity, saying it was inappropriate language for the leader of an Islamist party.

“Before this, he used the word 'babi (pig)' and others against DAP…when he used such rude words repeatedly, it is as if he wants to anger the non-Muslims and non-Malays,” Lim said in a press conference at his office today.