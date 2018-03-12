Guan Eng taps Chow as possible successor

Lim has indicated that Chow will be the one to replace him if he is convicted of corruption charges. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, March 12 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng has indicated that Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow will be the one to replace him if he is convicted of the corruption charges he faced.

“We will fight till the end. We know they (Barisan Nasional) are targeting me.

“If Lim Guan Eng goes down, DAP will still have Chow Kon Yeow. We are willing to sacrifice ourselves because we want to save Malaysia,” he said at the 10th anniversary celebration of Penang State Administration at Padang Kota lama here last night.

Also present were Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu and Penang state government leadership line up.

On June 30, 2016, Lim claimed trial to two corruption charges.

The first charge is on abusing his power to benefit himself and his wife by approving the re-zoning of a plot of land to Magnificient Emblem Sdn Bhd, and the second charge is related to him obtaining a bungalow in Jalan Pinhorn, from Phang Li Khoon at below market value.

The first charge, under Section 23 of the MACC Act is punishable with imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of five times the value of the gratification, while the second charge under Section 165 of the Penal Code, carries the maximum penalty of not more than two years in jail, or a fine, or both.

The trial of his case pertaining the purchase of a bungalow at below market price was set to take place at the Penang High Court for 23 days from March 26. — Bernama