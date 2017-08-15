Guan Eng says sorry to Sungai Lembu residents over side-effects of illegal factory

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng apologised to the residents in Sungai Lembu for problems due to an illegal carbon filter factory established there. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Aug 15 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng admitted today that residents in Sungai Lembu have suffered problems due to an illegal carbon filter factory established there and apologised for it.

The Penang lawmaker said the factory was built before 2008 and blamed it as an “inherited” problem from the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) state administration.

“On behalf of the Penang state government, I apologise to the residents affected by the state’s policy if it had caused problems to the residents,” he said in a press conference at the Penang Science Cafe here.

He was referring to his administration’s policy to withhold demolishing any illegal structure — including factories, places of worships and hawkers — built before 2008 pending practical solutions to the problem.

“All illegal structures built before 2008 will not be demolished, we will find solutions including legalising them and this included hawkers, as long as they are not obstructing traffic or a nuisance to public safety,” he said.

He then challenged the BN to state if they agreed with his state government’s policy on how to deal with illegal structures built before 2008.

“I want Barisan Nasional to tell us if they agreed with this policy and if not, will they be responsible if we take action against all illegal factories, structures and hawkers which will involve tens of thousands of people?” he asked.

Lim also stressed that structures built after 2008 will be demolished but in a humane manner.

“I want to apologise to hawkers and owners who are dissatisfied if enforcement and demolition action is taken against them but we have to implement our state policy consistently,” he said.

He insisted that the state government does not discriminate in implementing its policy state-wide.

“I would like to apologise if this policy had created problems for some people,” he said.

He also questioned the criticisms levelled against the state government over this issue, especially by BN leaders.

“During BN’s time, they did not demolish the illegal factory but now they criticise us for not demolishing it,” he said.

He also lamented that the state government gets criticised when it demolished illegal structures and now, when it doesn’t demolish, they too get criticised.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) along with the Department of Environment (DoE) raided the illegal carbon filter factory in Sungai Lembu last week following complaints from residents.

The factory was closed down by the DoE yesterday while MACC arrested state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh, the factory manager and factory director to assist in investigations into the case.